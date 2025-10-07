Lemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA & Trump Don't Give a F About You! - October 7th, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00124218Lemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA & Trump Don't Give a F About You! - October 7th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonOct 07, 2025124218ShareThank you Leah Frazier, Kiera Stroup, Lynn, Stephen B. Thomas, PhD, Jason Dyer, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsDon Lemon and Michael Cohen are alive with the Lemon Cohen report5 hrs ago • Don Lemon and Michael CohenHOT TOPICS | Leader Hakeem Jeffries LIVE on Holding the Line Against Trump & MAGA - October 7th, 20259 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Rep-Elect Adelita Grijalva Could Be MAGA's Worst Nightmare! - October 6th, 2025Oct 6 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Fascism Is Here, Wake The F Up America! - October 6th, 2025Oct 6 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Diddy Sentencing Shocker! - October 3rd, 2025Oct 5 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Diddy Sentencing! - October 3rd, 2025Oct 3 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA's Shutdown Showdown - October 2nd, 2025Oct 3 • Don Lemon