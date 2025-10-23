Lemon LIVE at 5 | NEW EPSTEIN SCANDAL: Michael Wolff Sues Melania Trump - October 23rd, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript116219Lemon LIVE at 5 | NEW EPSTEIN SCANDAL: Michael Wolff Sues Melania Trump - October 23rd, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonOct 23, 2025116219ShareTranscriptThank you J Dziak, Caro Henry, The Mediocre Black Woman, Mc Nelly Torres, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsI’m at Baba and Don Lemon discuss how Trump is destroying America literally brick by brick!8 hrs ago • Don Lemon and Ahmed BabaHOT TOPICS | Donald Trump Destroys America - October 23rd, 20259 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | What's With All The N@zi Bulls#it?! - October 22nd, 2025Oct 22 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Don't Tread On Me...Where Are You Now?! - October 22nd, 2025Oct 22 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Breaking: New Epstein Bombshell! With @TaraPalmeri - October 21st, 2025Oct 22 • Don Lemon and Tara PalmeriDon Lemon and Michael Cohen for the Lemon Cohen report. Why is the White House being demolished?Oct 21 • Don Lemon and Michael CohenHOT TOPICS | This Is A Shutdown Teardown! - October 21st, 2025Oct 21 • Don Lemon