Lemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says 'People Want A Dictator!' - August 25th, 2025

Share this postThe Don Lemon ShowLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says 'People Want A Dictator!' - August 25th, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00114Share this postThe Don Lemon ShowLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says 'People Want A Dictator!' - August 25th, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore821Lemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says 'People Want A Dictator!' - August 25th, 2025A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonAug 25, 2025114Share this postThe Don Lemon ShowLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says 'People Want A Dictator!' - August 25th, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore821ShareThank you Ellie Leonard, Rick Kohut, Iulia Huiu, Theresa Lease, Lisa 🌿🔍🔎🌈, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Don Lemon ShowLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Says 'People Want A Dictator!' - August 25th, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | Trump's MAGA Troops in DC...Coming to Your City Next?! - August 25th, 202518 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell Says Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered! - August 22nd, 2025Aug 22 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | BIG BREAKING NEWS: FBI Raids John Bolton's Home! - August 22nd, 2025Aug 22 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Commander In Cosplay: Trump to Patrol DC Streets? - August 21st, 2025Aug 22 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Why is MAGA Always So Angry?! - August 21st, 2025Aug 21 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | The Brutal MAGA Goons Enforcing Trump's Authoritarian Policies - August 20th, 2025Aug 20 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Trump & MAGA Are Melting Down! - August 20th, 2025Aug 20 • Don Lemon
Share this post