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LIVE From The NAN Convention: Fighting MAGA Media Lies

Don joins Rev. Al Sharpton, Rachel Noerdlinger, Jonathan Mahler, Ashley Allison, Symone Sanders Townsend, Jonathan Capehart, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis to break down the fight against misinformation.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 09, 2026

Thank you Ahmed Baba, The Alfalfa Mail, CO, David Douglass, Judith Evans, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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