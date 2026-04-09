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LIVE From The NAN Convention: Fighting MAGA Media Lies
Don joins Rev. Al Sharpton, Rachel Noerdlinger, Jonathan Mahler, Ashley Allison, Symone Sanders Townsend, Jonathan Capehart, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis to break down the fight against misinformation.
Apr 09, 2026
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