Live with Don Lemon and Adam Mockler live right now on Trump's war plans

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript462548Live with Don Lemon and Adam Mockler live right now on Trump's war plansA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Adam MocklerMar 16, 2026462548ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAdam MocklerWrites Mockler HQ SubscribeRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Who Will Save Us From Donald Trump's Iran War?!3 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | IRAN WAR ALERT: Is It Too Late To Get Out?!10 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Donald Trump Is Losing His Mind, Says He'll End Iran War When He "Feels It In His Bones"Mar 13 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | SHOCKING Threat From Hegseth: 'We Will Control The Media'Mar 13 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | The Iran War Is Getting Worse As Violence Hits the U.S.Mar 12 • Don LemonLive with Don Lemon and Dina Doll. We talk about who suffers legal consequences of Trump's failuresMar 12 • Don Lemon and Dina DollHOT TOPICS | DOGE GOON EXPOSED! They Can't Define D.E.I.!Mar 12 • Don Lemon