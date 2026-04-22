Live with Don Lemon and Mike Nellis

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3611330Live with Don Lemon and Mike NellisA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon, Mike Nellis, and Ahmed BabaApr 22, 20263611330ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAhmed BabaMike NellisRecent PostsIs Donald Trump's Plan for MAGA Failing?!2 hrs ago • Don LemonMAGA & Donald Trump Crashing Out Again?!8 hrs ago • Don LemonDonald Trump's Iran War Chaos: What Is Actually Going On?!24 hrs ago • Don LemonLive with Don LemonApr 21 • Don LemonDonald Trump Has Always Been UnhingedApr 21 • Don LemonWho Can We Believe When Idiots Are In Charge?Apr 20 • Don LemonIran War Crisis: Donald Trump Is Unstable!Apr 20 • Don Lemon