Live with Don Lemon and Mike Nellis

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4201836Live with Don Lemon and Mike NellisA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Mike NellisApr 01, 20264201836ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonMike NellisRecent PostsDonald Trump & MAGA Are In CRISIS! Apr 3 • Don LemonPam Bondi OUT...Who's Next?!Apr 3 • Don LemonBREAKING: Donald Trump Gives Pam Bondi the Boot!Apr 2 • Don LemonDonald Trump's Iran War Speech: That Was Some Bullsh*t!Apr 2 • Don LemonTune in Live for Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba. The world is on fire!Apr 2 • Don Lemon and Ahmed BabaIran War Alert: Donald Trump SPEAKS!Apr 2 • Don Lemon and Jolly Good GingerDonald Trump's Iran War Crisis Escalates & SCOTUS Skeptical of Birthright Citizenship OrderApr 1 • Don Lemon