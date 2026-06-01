Live with Don Lemon and Minnesota AG Keith Ellison

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript227314Live with Don Lemon and Minnesota AG Keith EllisonA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Keith EllisonJun 01, 2026227314ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonKeith EllisonWrites Keith Ellison SubscribeRecent PostsDonald Trump’s Slush Fund Collapses as America Fractures!2 hrs ago • Don LemonDonald Trump's Summer Celebrations Are Falling Apart!8 hrs ago • Don LemonPaxton Wins, Alabama Fights Back & Trump Builds a UFC ArenaMay 31 • Don LemonTrump’s Health, CBS Meltdown & The Slush Fund ScandalMay 30 • Don LemonDon Lemon & Jennifer Welch Expose MAGA Sex Scandal Secrets & Lies!May 30 • Don LemonD.L. Hughley DESTROYS Donald Trump & MAGA!May 28 • Don LemonAre The Dems Finally Finding Their Spine in The Fight Against Donald Trump & MAGA?!May 28 • Don Lemon