Live with Don Lemon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Don Lemon ShowSubscribe to watchLive with Don LemonA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonApr 21, 2026∙ Paid7382ShareGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Don Lemon.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsDonald Trump Has Always Been Unhinged5 hrs ago • Don LemonWho Can We Believe When Idiots Are In Charge?21 hrs ago • Don LemonIran War Crisis: Donald Trump Is Unstable!Apr 20 • Don LemonWhat Is Happening With Donald Trump's Iran War Crisis?!Apr 17 • Don LemonDoes Donald Trump HATE His Own Supporters?!Apr 17 • Don LemonDonald Trump Lashes Out At The Pope!Apr 16 • Don LemonDonald Trump's Mental State & What They're NOT Telling You!Apr 16 • Don Lemon