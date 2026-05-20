Luigi Mangione.

Nearly two years after he allegedly fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, people are still drawn to him like fireflies on a hot summer night. The public fascination isn’t a sign of mass madness; it’s a symptom of a deeply broken society. When a clean-cut Ivy League graduate allegedly executes a health insurance CEO on a Manhattan sidewalk, standard protocol dictates widespread public outrage. Instead, the collective response was a massive, exhausted sigh of relief mixed with plenty of fangirling. Don’t get me wrong, he has his share of haters. But the people who continue to cheer him on, do not cheer for violence; they cheer because somebody finally punched back against a faceless, bureaucratic monster that leaves everyday Americans broke, sick, and begging for permission to survive.