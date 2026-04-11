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MAGA in Crisis: Donald Trump is LOSING!

Some of Trump's most vocal former allies are beginning to distance themselves, raising new questions about the strength of the MAGA movement.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 11, 2026

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