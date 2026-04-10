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MAGA Influencers Break With Trump After Helping to Get Him Elected!
There are growing fractures inside the MAGA movement as prominent right-wing voices like Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson begin turning on Donald Trump and his policies.
Apr 10, 2026
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