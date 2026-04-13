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MAGA's Christian Base Begins to Turn on Donald Trump!

Trump is facing growing backlash from within the MAGA movement after his latest comments about the pope and a controversial post depicting himself as Jesus.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 13, 2026

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