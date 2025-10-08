Bad Bunny is not merely an entertainer. He is a mirror. He is what America sees when it dares to look past the reflection it built for itself.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was born in Puerto Rico, not as an immigrant, not as an outsider, not as what they like to call an “illegal alien.” He is a citizen of the United States. He needs no permission to stand where he stands. And yet, his very presence offends those who still believe that Americanness must come wrapped in whiteness.

He sings in Spanish. He bends gender. He celebrates what they have been taught to despise. And that alone, in this country, is enough to make him dangerous.

For three consecutive years, 2020, 2021, and 2022, Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on the planet. Number one, above every English-speaking act in the world. In 2023, he was second. Last year, third. Even in silence, he reigns. He did not need a new album. His music had already entered the bloodstream of the world.

Donald Trump says he has never heard of him. But we know what that means. It means that to recognize him would be to admit that the center has shifted. That power now has a different sound, a different rhythm, a different face. It means acknowledging that the world no longer waits for English to speak.

Since the moment it was announced that Bad Bunny would headline the Super Bowl halftime show, the reaction from the right has been nothing short of hysteria. They have called him un-American. They have called him demonic. They have threatened to send ICE to a game where a man born on American soil will stand under an American flag. That is not patriotism. That is fear dressed up as righteousness.

This is not about music. It is not about sports. It is not even about politics. It is about the slow death of a myth. The myth that there exists a single, sacred, white, English-speaking America. That myth has always been a lie, a lie sustained by violence and repetition. But art has a way of pulling the curtain back, of forcing a nation to see itself.

Bad Bunny is not trespassing on their America. He is standing in his own home. He is not borrowing space on their stage. He built his own, and now the world has come to see him. What they call rage is grief. Grief for a fantasy that is dying. Grief for the illusion that whiteness alone defines this country. Grief for a world where power could pretend it was born only in English.

He does not need to wave a flag or chant a slogan. His very being is protest enough. His language, his fashion, his joy, all of it is testimony. A living rebuke to the lie that only one kind of person belongs at the center of American life.

When Bad Bunny steps onto that field in February, it will not be to entertain the fearful. It will be to remind the rest of us that the walls they built to divide us cannot contain what we have become. His presence will speak the simple, dangerous truth that this country was never theirs alone. And when they rage, when they accuse, when they cloak their insecurity in the language of morality, know that what they fear is not him. It is us. The people who no longer need their approval to belong.

The future of this nation speaks Spanish. It sings in Spanglish. It walks in heels and sneakers, in pearls and tattoos. It is confident. It is unashamed. And it is coming, whether they like it or not.

Bad Bunny does not need a passport to the American dream. He already lives in it. Let them rage. Because the music will keep playing. The people will keep dancing. And America, the real America, will keep becoming what it was always meant to be.

