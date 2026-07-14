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MAJOR UPDATE: Sheriff Breaks Silence on Nolan Wells Investigation!
After weeks of questions and mounting public pressure, Sheriff John Ledbetter is finally speaking about the investigation.
Jul 14, 2026
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