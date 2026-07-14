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MAJOR UPDATE: Sheriff Breaks Silence on Nolan Wells Investigation!

After weeks of questions and mounting public pressure, Sheriff John Ledbetter is finally speaking about the investigation.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 14, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Debbie Hupp, Moms Have No Party, Barbara Gallen, Ebony Twilley Martin, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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