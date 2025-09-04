Marjorie Taylor Greene does not care for me. That much was clear this morning when I approached her in our nation’s capital. She looked at me the way she looks at the “liberal media” she rails against, as if I were an intruder in her story, a villain in her script. But here is the part you may not expect. I value what she did today.

Now, let me be plain. Marjorie Taylor Greene has built her career on conspiracy and cruelty. She has mocked survivors of school shootings. She has trafficked in the ugliest kind of bigotry. She has lied about me personally, this very week claiming that I am a misogynist. Nothing could be farther from the truth. She claimed I “stormed the Capitol” when I did nothing more than stand calmly in the Rayburn building to ask when she’d be available to speak to the group of Americans I was covering as a journalist. As my head writer Peter likes to say: “Breaking news. Fork found in kitchen.”

And yet, When Greene stepped onto that bipartisan stage this morning and demanded the full release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, when she pledged to name every predator, even those with power, even those in her own party, I felt something unexpected. I felt respect. Not admiration for the woman. Not absolution for her sins. But respect for that moment. Because survivors of Epstein’s network have lived for decades with silence hanging over them like a second crime. They have watched presidents and princes and billionaires sleep soundly while they carry the weight of what was done to them. And today, for once, someone with power said: Enough. That takes courage. Real courage. The kind that costs something.

Subscribe

I will not rewrite Marjorie Taylor Greene’s history. I will not pretend she is a friend to truth or justice or even basic decency. She has called me names. She has smeared my character. She will likely keep doing both. But I was raised to believe this: if I will call you out when you are wrong… and I do…I must also tell the truth when you are right.

Today, she was right. She stood shoulder to shoulder with Ro Khanna, a progressive Democrat, and said the names must be made public. For once, the circus stopped. For once, the performance fell away. And for once, Marjorie Taylor Greene chose the side of survivors.

And I say this not as a commentator, not as a headline-chaser, but as someone who knows what it is to carry that weight. As a survivor myself, I recognize the courage it takes to demand the truth in a world that so often prefers the lie. That is why, despite everything else she has been, I will say it plainly: thank you, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for standing with us survivors today.

Share

That does not make us allies. That does not undo the harm of yesterday or guarantee the decency of tomorrow. But in this rarest of moments, we share a north star. And in a country this fractured, where truth so often feels like a stranger, that matters.