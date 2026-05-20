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Massie Is Out… But Trump May Have a Problem

Massie and Cassidy still have time left in office, and now, with no reelection campaigns ahead of them, they arguably have far less political pressure holding them back.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 20, 2026

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