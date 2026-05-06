I love fashion. I want to say that before anything else. I think fashion is art. I genuinely believe that. I think creativity and beauty and self expression matter. I think the people who dedicate their lives to the craft of making things that are beautiful and meaningful and culturally significant deserve to be celebrated.

But I need fashion’s biggest night to read the room.

Last night was the Met Gala. The theme was Costume Art. The dress code was Fashion Is Art. Tickets went for $100,000 a person. Tables for $350,000. About 450 guests. The most exclusive party in America.

And Jeff Bezos. The richest man in America. The owner of Amazon. Reportedly dropped $10 million to sponsor the whole thing. He and Lauren Sánchez were the honorary co-chairs. He was supposed to stand at the top of the steps and greet guests alongside Anna Wintour.

He did not walk the red carpet.

He went in through a side entrance. Because the protests outside were so intense he apparently thought it was better to avoid the cameras.

And what were those protesters doing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art while the party was happening inside?

About 300 bottles of fake urine had been placed inside the museum. To protest Amazon’s policy of not giving its drivers bathroom breaks. So they pee in bottles. On the job. Making $17 an hour. While Bezos makes millions per hour. While he spent $10 million to sponsor a $100,000 a ticket party.

And protesters projected the face of Mary Hill onto Bezos’s luxury condo at Madison Square Park. Mary Hill is a 72 year old Amazon warehouse worker battling cancer. Living paycheck to paycheck. On $17 an hour. Working for the man who just spent $10 million on a party.

So he could look out his window and see her face during the party he was too embarrassed to walk into through the front door.

That is not a protest. That is poetry.

Now there were some people who made their feelings known.

Bella Hadid liked a video calling out the celebrities who chose to go. Taraji P. Henson commented on that same video saying I am so confused by some people that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING.

And New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would not attend. Which said everything.

And Meryl Streep. Who was supposed to co-chair this thing back in 2020 before Covid cancelled it. This year everybody thought she would finally show up. All the Devil Wears Prada 2 press. She was on the Vogue cover with Anna Wintour. The whole cast showed up. Anne Hathaway. Emily Blunt. Stanley Tucci.

And Meryl still did not come. Her rep says it has never quite been her scene.

Make of that what you will.

Now here is what really gets me.

The theme is Fashion Is Art. And I believe that completely. But let me tell you who actually built that idea from scratch. Who created it. Who lived it before it had a name. Before it had a red carpet. Before it had a $100,000 ticket price.

Because it was not Jeff Bezos. And it was not Anna Wintour.

It was Dapper Dan.

Daniel Day. Born in Harlem in 1944. Who opened a boutique on 125th Street that never closed. Who took Louis Vuitton and Gucci and put those logos on tracksuits and bomber jackets and caps because his community wanted luxury and luxury would not come to them. Who dressed LL Cool J and Mike Tyson and Salt-N-Pepa. Who did it with nothing but audacity and creativity and a vision of what his community deserved.

Who luxury fashion sued for years for copyright infringement.

And then decades later came crawling back to collaborate with. Because they finally admitted he had been right all along.

It was Anne Cole Lowe. A Black woman from Alabama who designed Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress in 1953. The most famous wedding dress of the 20th century. And almost nobody knows her name. She dressed the Rockefellers. The Roosevelts. The Vanderbilts. And she designed the dress that every American saw on the most famous day in American cultural history. And almost nobody knows her name.

It was Zelda Wynn Valdes. The first Black designer to open her own shop on Broadway in 1948. Who dressed Ella Fitzgerald and Josephine Baker and Dorothy Dandridge. Who also designed the original Playboy Bunny costume. From her shop. On Broadway. In 1948.

It was Karl Kani from East New York Brooklyn who invented the baggy jean silhouette that defined a generation. Tupac wore him. Biggie wore him. Every kid who wanted to feel like they belonged to something wore him.

It was Daymond John who started FUBU in his mother’s house in Queens. For Us By Us. Built it from his kitchen table into a global empire. Because he looked at the fashion industry and said if you will not make space for us we will make our own space.

It was the ballroom scene. Started in Harlem and the Bronx in the 1960s and 70s by Black and Latino LGBTQ kids who had nowhere else to go. Who literally invented the runway walk. Who invented voguing. Who invented the categories and the language and the culture that fashion houses now pay models thousands of dollars to perform.

They did it in community centers. With no money. No recognition. No red carpet. No $100,000 tickets.

And decades later luxury fashion called it avant garde.

It was Virgil Abloh. Son of Ghanaian immigrants. Who studied architecture. Who became the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Who changed the entire conversation about what luxury fashion could be and who it could belong to. Who died at 41. Way too soon. And left a legacy that the entire industry is still catching up to.

It was Telfar Clemens from Queens. Who created the shopping bag for everyone. The most democratic luxury item in fashion history. Not for you. For everyone. The bag that said luxury does not have to mean exclusion.

Fashion is art.

Yes it is.

Black people from neighborhoods that looked nothing like the Metropolitan Museum of Art built that truth from scratch. With nothing but creativity and pride and community and a refusal to accept that beauty and excellence were not for them.

And built something the entire luxury fashion industry now copies and profits from.

And last night the man who reportedly paid $10 million to be associated with that legacy sneaked in through a side entrance while a 72 year old Black woman’s face was being projected on his building.

Now I have an idea. And I am serious about it.

What if next year the Met Gala said come as you are.

Wear what you already own. Get creative with what is in your closet. The way Black people in Harlem and the Bronx and Brooklyn and Queens always did. The way Dapper Dan did it. The way the ballroom kids did it. The way Karl Kani did it from his kitchen table in East New York. The creativity that came from necessity and pride and community. That became the foundation of everything those designers on those steps last night are wearing right now.

And take every dollar you were going to spend on a custom gown or a designer suit. And give it. To arts education in public schools. To emerging designers from the communities that actually built this culture. To the workers who make the clothes that end up on those steps.

That is Fashion Is Art. That is what it actually means.

Not a $10 million sponsorship from a man whose workers pee in bottles.

Come as you are. Be creative with what you have. And give the rest away.

That is the Met Gala I would go to.

And here is the question I keep coming back to.

Is there really a difference between the two parties when it comes to money and power? Or is it just the green party. The greed party. Because last night I looked at that red carpet and I could not always tell the difference between who says they stand with working people and who does not.

Trump’s net worth was $2.3 billion when he was running for president in 2024. It is now $6.5 billion according to Forbes. Nearly tripled. In one year in office. Most of it from cryptocurrency. His own crypto venture. His meme coin. While he is the president making policy that directly affects crypto markets.

Economic analyst Steve Rattner called it the most brazenly self-enriching administration in American history.

So we have the richest president in American history getting richer every single day he is in office. Bezos spending $10 million on a party he was too embarrassed to walk into through the front door. A 72 year old woman fighting cancer making $17 an hour for the man throwing the party.

And the theme of the party was Fashion Is Art.

I love the arts. I love fashion. I think creativity matters enormously. I think the people who dedicate their lives to making beautiful things deserve to be celebrated.

But you have to be self aware. You have to read the room.

Because the room right now is not the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The room is the gas station at $4.45 a gallon. The grocery store where you are doing math in your head before you put something in the cart. The airport where 17,000 Spirit Airlines workers found out on a Saturday morning at 3 AM that their jobs were gone. The Amazon warehouse where Mary Hill shows up every day battling cancer for $17 an hour.

That is the room.

Read it!