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Most Americans Think Donald Trump is Mentally & Physically Unfit to Be President!

As concerns grow around his public behavior, messaging, and leadership, this shift in perception could have major implications for the political landscape moving forward.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 04, 2026

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