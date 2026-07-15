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Nolan Wells' Family Left In The Dark During Investigation

Last Tuesday was the last time that Nolan Wells' mother heard from law enforcement, and SHE was the one who had to initiate the call.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 15, 2026

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