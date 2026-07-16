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Nolan Wells Update: Mississippi Governor Breaks Silence!

As pressure mounts for answers, the governor is finally speaking out about the investigation and the growing public outcry.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 16, 2026

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