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Dee's avatar
Dee
6h

I think the DOJ has lost much of its credibility these last almost 2 years!

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Samantha Shepherd's avatar
Samantha Shepherd
5h

The moment for me was when 47 got elected again, after being convicted. It showed me just how much this country’s heart is selfishly filled with greed and hate. Nolan’s case is another example, I pray all the evidence comes out sooner than later. I would love to ask Crump if he has thought about moving the trial out of Mississippi, does he think the officials will be unbiased?

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