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Good morning.

I’ve been thinking about the Nolan Wells case all weekend. Not so much about what happened on Horn Island. We’ll get more answers to that eventually. I’ve been thinking about us.

When this investigation is finally over…will anybody believe it?

The teenagers sat down and did interviews. Half the audience thought they looked honest. The other half thought they looked guilty.

The family’s independent autopsy concluded that Nolan’s cause and manner of death was undetermined pending further investigation. Some people heard, “There’s more to this.” Others said, “I’ll wait for the state’s report.”

Then there’s Ben Crump. Some people hear him and think he’s fighting for transparency. Others think he’s getting too far ahead of the evidence. He’s a lawyer. That’s his job. Sometimes he sounds like a litigator. Sometimes he sounds like a preacher. Maybe, in a case like this, he’s a little bit of both.

Sheriff Ledbetter has said very little publicly. Some people call that professionalism. Others call it a cover-up.

Over the weekend, a document claiming to be Nolan’s official toxicology report spread across social media. The family says it’s fake. The official toxicology findings have not been released.

Same case.

Same facts.

Different conclusions.

Maybe this isn’t just about Nolan Wells anymore.

For some people, it’s about race. For others, it’s about trust. Trust in law enforcement. Trust in lawyers. Trust in the media. Trust that our institutions still deserve the benefit of the doubt.

It’s become something of a cultural Rorschach test.

If every new piece of evidence only confirms what we already believed…are we really looking for the truth?

Or just confirmation that we were right?

At some point, the evidence has to matter more than our assumptions.

Otherwise, it won’t matter what the autopsy says. Or what the cellphone shows. Or what a grand jury eventually decides.

We’ll already have our answer.

THE STATE AUTOPSY IS ONE PIECE OF THE PUZZLE

The official state autopsy on Nolan Wells has been completed. As of this writing, the findings have not been released publicly. Nolan’s family is expected to meet with state officials to review the report, although their attorney, Ben Crump, said on Hot Topics that the state could choose to present its findings directly to a grand jury before formally sharing them with the family.

The state report follows the independent autopsy commissioned by the Wells family, which listed both the cause and manner of death as undetermined pending further investigation. Investigators are still reviewing Nolan’s recovered cellphone, the distress call from the return trip off Horn Island and other digital evidence.

One report rarely solves a case like this.

The evidence has to fit together.

DON’S TAKE: The truth isn’t one report. It’s everything the evidence says when you put the pieces together. Everyone online thinks they are a certified forensic pathologist and a detective all rolled into one, but you can’t deny the real facts.

WHERE DO YOU GO TO GET YOUR REPUTATION BACK?

One month ago, former Olympic canoeist David Hearn was publicly accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. His name was everywhere. Federal prosecutors said they had their man.

Now they’ve asked the court to dismiss the case after concluding new evidence undermined the original prosecution. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, information about the condition and installation of the pool changed the evidentiary picture.

President Trump publicly criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for dropping the charges.

Politics aside, here’s the question I keep coming back to.

Where does David Hearn go to get his reputation back?

The charges may disappear.

The headlines usually don’t.

DON’S TAKE: The justice system doesn’t lose credibility when it admits a mistake. A person’s reputation doesn’t recover nearly as fast. And what makes this even more concerning, the president disagrees with the decision because he doesn’t care about the truth.

THE PRICE OF ADMISSION

Buying your first home keeps getting harder.

Mortgage rates remain stubbornly high, home prices haven’t come down much, and the income needed to qualify for a typical mortgage has climbed with them. Families who looked ready to buy a year ago are finding out the numbers don’t work anymore.

Economists still believe rates will ease eventually. That’s little comfort if you’re trying to buy a home today. The American dream hasn’t disappeared.

For a lot of people, it’s just getting more expensive.

DON’S TAKE: Homeownership shouldn’t feel like winning the lottery. But for a lot of Americans, it’s starting to. If your annual salary doesn't look like a phone number, you better get comfortable making your landlord rich for a few more years.

WHEN DOES A PATTERN BECOME THE STORY?

Ohio Congressman Max Miller is denying explosive domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, while insisting the claims are false and politically motivated. His former father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, has publicly said Miller should no longer serve in Congress if the allegations are true. Meanwhile, Miller’s legal history is drawing renewed attention after previous defamation litigation involving former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham resurfaced.

The courts will decide the legal questions.

Voters will decide something different.

Whether they still trust him.

DON’S TAKE: One allegation deserves investigation. Repeated allegations deserve serious attention. The courts determine legal responsibility. The public decides whom it trusts. The GOP is always preaching about traditional family values, until one of their own is accused of turning his home into a combat zone.

TODD BLANCHE REACHES A DEAL

Late Sunday night, the Acting Attorney General officially put pen to paper and killed Donald Trump’s controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund.” For weeks, his permanent nomination to lead the Justice Department was completely frozen. Two outgoing Republican senators, John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, refused to budge until they saw the promise in writing. Blanche explicitly states that the fund “is rescinded and shall have no force or effect,” a strict written concession demanded by the holdouts. So, Blanche gave them the paperwork.

The deal is a masterclass in Washington compromise. The fund is dead, the retroactivity of Trump’s tax immunity is limited, and Blanche has his first confirmation vote tomorrow morning.

But then there is the President. On social media, Donald Trump is already signaling he wants to revive the fund through Congress if lawmakers don’t fall in line. He calls it “reimbursement for pain.”

DON’S TAKE: A verbal promise is just noise. If you want someone to believe it, put it in writing.

PLACEBO ON TAP

Jimmy Kimmel Live! sent Guillermo Rodriguez onto Hollywood Boulevard with cups of ordinary hose water poured into expensive Erewhon cups. People were told they were sampling an exclusive new wellness drink.

Many loved it.

Some described flavors that weren’t there. Others praised its freshness. Nobody knew they were drinking water from a garden hose.

The experiment was funny.

It was also revealing.

Sometimes we’re not buying what’s in the cup.

We’re buying the story wrapped around it.

DON’S TAKE: This is exactly what’s wrong with society today—we are totally obsessed with looking wealthy, even if it means acting completely brainless. You aren't paying twelve dollars for superior filtration or magical health benefits; you are paying twelve dollars for a status symbol so strangers think you're rich. The most powerful ingredient in marketing has never been the product. It’s expectation.

LUCKY SLICES

WES MOORE: Maryland is offering expedited admissions support and financial assistance to students affected by Howard University’s recent enrollment disruption.

BRITTNEY GRINER: The WNBA star has filed for divorce from Cherelle Griner, citing irreconcilable differences.

TODD BLANCHE: President Trump is again threatening to revive the anti-weaponization fund if Blanche’s nomination continues to stall.

POWERBALL: Tonight’s jackpot has climbed to an estimated $748 million.

MONDAY MOTIVATION: Whatever you’re waiting on this week, don’t let the waiting keep you from living.

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YOUR TURN

One question before you go.

Has there ever been a moment when new evidence actually changed your mind about something?

Hit reply.

I’d genuinely love to hear those stories.

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