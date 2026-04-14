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Cassandra lippman's avatar
Cassandra lippman
7h

Yes we are and it's disgusting that no one does something ! Thank god when our constitution was written that's the only thing keeping our country half way together 🙏🙏🙏

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Peter Wills's avatar
Peter Wills
7hEdited

I’ve been wondering and asking myself the same question. How much longer is this going to be allowed to continue? This is no longer a joke.

He needs to be removed ASAP!

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