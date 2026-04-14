How much longer are we going to put up with this shit? A better question: How much longer are Trump’s supporters, especially those who called themselves Christians, going to put up with it?

Does anyone have a good contact for Shady Pines? If you have can share the number for the iconic Golden Girls retirement facility with the White House, now would be a good time.

We are in the midst of a Trumpian manic episode the likes of which we have seen before.

Leave a comment

Over the weekend, President Trump posted AI photos of himself as Jesus. Yes, Jesus Christ.

See below!

President Trump posted , “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy [...] I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. [...] If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left…”

There is so much to unpack. Trump is saying he’s the only reason an American became pope?

Share

If you look at Trump’s posting palooza, this was not a standard Trump social media spat. However, Pope Leo, is not backing down…

Now, according to multiple reports, this all appears to have been triggered by a very specific 60 Minutes segment featuring the Pope and a panel of the three most influential Catholic cardinals who spoke out against the war. Multiple sources say the President watched the interview.

And here’s what makes this particular meltdown different from the others: it wasn’t about a political rival, a court case, or even a foreign leader. It was about the pope. A spiritual leader. A man who took a vow of humility.

Trump watched a 60 Minutes segment — Catholics reflecting on war — and apparently saw it as a personal attack requiring immediate and sustained retaliation. Not politics. Something else entirely.

Let me be direct: posting AI images of yourself as Jesus Christ is not a shitpost. It is not a politically incorrect joke. There is no communications director who greenlit that. The president alone, in the dark, absolutely convinced of his own divine mission, sent it off into the interwebs.

The Shady Pines number isn’t just a joke either. When a sitting president declares himself holier than the pope, declares the pope weak on nuclear weapons, and implies he personally installed the leader of the Catholic Church, someone who loves this man needs to have a very serious conversation with him.

The rest of us are left doing what we always do: watching, documenting, and asking ourselves the same question we’ve been asking for nine years now.

How much further does this go?