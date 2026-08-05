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Good morning.

A man named Emmanuel came on our show yesterday claiming he knows the Wells family, gave Nolan his first haircut and has been close to people around this case for years.

The Wells family says directly that he is not their friend and does not speak for them.

That matters.

Because Emmanuel wasn’t just offering memories about Nolan. He was trading on the family’s name, presenting himself as someone with special access, repeating things he says people told him and passing along theories that he could not verify. Maybe he believes he is helping. Maybe he likes the attention. I can’t tell you what is in his head. I can tell you that a grieving family should not have to compete with a self-appointed spokesman they say does not represent them.

Then he started talking about race.

A Black man from Mississippi telling me outsiders need to stop bringing up Mississippi’s racial history. Telling me Hollywood is partly responsible for the way people view the South. Telling me interracial marriages and mixed children are evidence that racism no longer defines the place. Telling me a quiet racist can sit quietly in the corner and, as long as he keeps it to himself, who cares?

I care.

I’m from Louisiana. I grew up in that culture. I know the language. I know the pressure to keep things calm, not embarrass the community, not make white people uncomfortable, not let outsiders come in and stir things up. I know what it sounds like when keeping the peace becomes more important than confronting what is wrong.

We heard it during the civil rights movement. Outside agitators. Troublemakers. People coming down South and disturbing everybody. The problem was never the racism, apparently. The problem was always the person forcing people to look at it.

Now we’re hearing the updated version from a Black man who thinks interracial dating settled the matter. Slave owners had children with enslaved women. Segregationists employed Black workers. Racists have always been capable of proximity, sex, affection and dependency. None of that prevented them from supporting systems that degraded Black people.

And quiet racism? Quiet racism votes. It hires. It fires. It teaches children. It makes decisions in courtrooms, banks, hospitals, schools and police departments. It donates money. It joins organizations. It passes itself down at the dinner table. You may not hear it shouting. You still live with what it does.

We are watching books about race and Black history disappear from schools. Proud Boys and neo-Nazis march openly. White nationalism has moved from anonymous internet forums into American politics and public life. Charlottesville was not ancient history. The attack on the Capitol was not ancient history. People are fighting right now over whether children should learn what slavery, Jim Crow and the civil rights movement actually were.

So no, I am not going to smile politely while somebody tells Black Americans to stop talking about racism. I am not going to pretend that every racial argument deserves equal weight because the person making it is Black. Black people can absorb racist ideas. Black people can repeat them. Black people can provide cover for people and institutions that would rather not answer uncomfortable questions.

That is the sunken place.

You become so accustomed to navigating the system that you start defending it. You mistake being accepted by some white people for proof that racism has disappeared. You confuse silence with harmony. You worry more about upsetting the community than about why a Black mother still has to fight for transparency after the mysterious death of her son.

None of this proves that race caused Nolan Wells’ death. We do not know what caused his death.

But nobody gets to use that uncertainty to erase the racial history surrounding the case, dismiss the family’s concerns or lecture the rest of America about looking too closely at Mississippi.

Mississippi has made progress. Fine.

Now release the information. Answer the family. Explain the investigation. Stop treating transparency like a favor.

Until then, hurt feelings about Mississippi’s reputation are nowhere near as important as Christine Wells trying to find out what happened to her child.

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ONE COAST, TWO REALITIES

Yesterday’s conversation about Nolan Wells became something much bigger than the investigation itself.

It became a debate over race, memory and the way Americans see Mississippi.

Emmanuel, who appeared on the show claiming to know the Wells family and the people involved in the case, argued that the national conversation paints an outdated picture of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He pointed to interracial friendships, marriages, mixed-race families and the region’s military community as evidence that modern Mississippi bears little resemblance to the state many Americans imagine. The Wells family has publicly disputed Emmanuel’s claim that he speaks for them.

The discussion quickly moved beyond Nolan Wells.

I argued that interracial relationships do not erase racism and that Mississippi’s history helps explain why so many Americans immediately viewed the case through a racial lens. Emmanuel countered that constantly framing Mississippi through its past unfairly ignores the progress he believes the state has made.

Neither of us claimed to know what happened to Nolan Wells.

What the conversation ultimately exposed was something larger than one investigation: two fundamentally different ways of looking at the same place. One sees evidence of change. The other sees a history that still demands accountability whenever transparency breaks down.

DON’S TAKE: History doesn’t create suspicion. Silence does. If officials want people to judge Mississippi by who it is today, transparency is where that starts.

THE MORNING AFTER IN AMERICA

Michigan Democrats didn’t just pick a Senate nominee yesterday.

They picked a direction.

Public health physician Dr. Abdul El-Sayed defeated establishment-backed Representative Haley Stevens in one of the year’s most closely watched Democratic primaries, despite being dramatically outspent. His victory was powered by grassroots organizing, small-dollar donors and a progressive platform centered on Medicare for All, labor rights and taking on corporate influence.

Now comes the harder part.

El-Sayed heads into November against Republican Mike Rogers in a race that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate. National Democrats see Michigan as one of the country’s most important battlegrounds, meaning yesterday’s primary wasn’t simply about one candidate. It was a referendum on where Democratic voters believe the party should be heading.

DON’S TAKE: Money still matters in politics. Yesterday was a reminder that it doesn’t always get the final vote.

FAST TRUTHS, FAST CASH

Wall Street has always paid for an edge.

Now it can apparently buy one directly from the President’s social media platform.

Trump Media has launched “Truth API,” a subscription service allowing hedge funds, banks and high-frequency trading firms to receive Truth Social posts milliseconds before they’re released to the public. Because President Trump’s posts frequently move financial markets, those fractions of a second could translate into enormous profits for institutional investors.

The service reportedly costs as much as $100,000 a month.

Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff, are demanding an SEC investigation, arguing the arrangement creates an unacceptable advantage for wealthy investors with access to government policy announcements before everyone else. Trump Media has dismissed the criticism, saying it’s simply offering another premium business service.

DON’S TAKE: Information has always been power. Selling early access to presidential market-moving statements turns that power into a product.

FATHER. SON. CLASSMATES.

Most parents drop their kids off at college.

John Adesoye sat down next to his.

The 64-year-old Nigerian immigrant never thought he’d have the chance to earn a college degree. Life had other plans. He built a career, raised five children and kept putting his own education on hold.

Eventually, one of those children enrolled at the University of Texas at Arlington.

So did he.

Father and son attended the same university at the same time, cheering each other through classes, exams and late nights. This week, they crossed the graduation stage together.

One diploma.

Then another.

Same family. Same finish line.

DON’S TAKE: Everybody seems to be racing through life these days. Maybe we’re using the wrong clock. Some people finish first. Others finish after raising a family, crossing an ocean and sitting in class beside their own son. The finish line doesn’t care when you get there.

BOO. HALLOWEEN IS HERE.

It’s barely August, but apparently summer has already been canceled.

Spirit Halloween is opening a record 1,575 pop-up stores across North America and hiring more than 52,000 seasonal employees. Shelves are already filling with animatronic monsters, horror movie villains and enough fake cobwebs to convince retailers that pumpkin season starts before Labor Day.

Meanwhile, grocery stores have begun stocking Halloween candy, because nothing says August quite like buying fun-sized chocolate while sweating through a heat advisory.

DON’S TAKE: It’s 90 degrees outside. I’m not emotionally prepared to make eye contact with a seven-foot clown while I’m still buying sunscreen.

NO FLY ZONE FOR FLIGHT MINISTRY

A Florida preacher discovered there are two groups you shouldn’t test:

Flight attendants.

And people trapped on a delayed airplane.

Whitney Lynn was removed from an Alaska Airlines flight in Orlando after standing in the aisle and delivering an unsolicited sermon to passengers waiting for takeoff. Lynn told the cabin that God was using the delay to protect them from unseen danger. Crew members repeatedly instructed her to sit down. She refused.

The airline removed her from the aircraft and later banned her from flying its network for the foreseeable future.

Lynn later posted videos describing the incident as “spiritual warfare.” Airline employees described it differently, telling her the crew no longer felt safe with her on board.

DON’S TAKE: She admitted she likes preaching on airplanes because people can’t leave. That’s not evangelism. That’s a captive audience in the most literal sense.

THE TRANS SPORTS DEBATE ISN’T GOING AWAY

The conversation over transgender athletes in women’s sports has reached another turning point.

World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka publicly backed the Women’s Tennis Association’s new eligibility rules requiring genetic sex screening for players competing in the women’s category. The policy replaces previous standards that focused primarily on testosterone levels.

Her comments echoed similar remarks from WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, who recently argued that transgender athletes should not compete in women’s sports or use women’s locker rooms.

Supporters say the new rules protect competitive fairness. Critics argue they exclude an already tiny and vulnerable group while addressing a problem that remains statistically rare across elite sports.

The debate isn’t ending.

It’s becoming more institutional.

DON’S TAKE: We can have an honest conversation about fairness without pretending the issue is bigger than it is. The loudest arguments in America aren’t always about the largest problems.

LUCKY SLICES

Ethics Watch: The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller following allegations involving domestic violence, the mistreatment of family members and illegal drug use. Miller has denied wrongdoing.

Smoking’s New Reality: Marijuana use has now surpassed cigarette smoking in the United States, according to new data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health—a milestone reflecting just how dramatically American habits have changed.

Ariana Hits Pause: Ariana Grande says she’ll be stepping away from the spotlight after wrapping her Eternal Sunshine tour in early September, telling fans she’s ready for a break after an exceptionally busy stretch.

Data Discontinued: The Department of Education will no longer collect nationwide data on the bullying and harassment of transgender and nonbinary students, saying the administrative costs outweighed the benefits. Critics argue the move will make it harder to understand the scope of the problem.

Premiering Today: The Shards, the new 1980s prep-school thriller from Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, debuts today on FX and Hulu.

The Lemon Media Network is hiring. Check out our website to apply.

TODAY ON THE DON LEMON SHOW

The conversation doesn’t stop here.

Join us at 10 a.m. ET for Hot Topics on YouTube as we continue following the Nolan Wells investigation, separate fact from fiction and break down the stories everyone will be talking about today.

Then join us again at 5 p.m. ET for Lemon Live at 5 as we wrap up the day’s biggest headlines, answer your questions and cover whatever news breaks between now and then.

Whether you’re with us this morning, this afternoon or both…

I’m glad you’re here.

Thank you for making Lucky Lemon part of your morning.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.