Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
7h

Full newsletter this morning.

Can we please STOP making 1% of the population (trans people) a problem it isnt? Trans men get lost in the conversation but it impacts ALL trans people.

How exactly does it impact others? I still dont know!

Good for that proud papa for giving his kids an opportunity and also showing then its NEVER too late!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Denzel's avatar
Denzel
8h

That guy that came on your show yesterday really upset me. And it even bothered me more when you verify during the afternoon program the family didn't know him. I'm tired of these strangers. I also hate that Cori Bush lost to a bought and paid for candidate. Thanks for letting me know about this new Ryan Murphy show. I will set my recorder tonight and try to get into it.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture