Paid Subscriber Live with Don Lemon taking your questions and comments.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Don Lemon ShowSubscribe to watchPaid Subscriber Live with Don Lemon taking your questions and comments.A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonMar 31, 2026∙ Paid111432ShareGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Don Lemon.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsBoobs, Bombs & Ballrooms!46 mins ago • Don LemonDonald Trump's Iran War: Contradictions, Chaos & Lies!8 hrs ago • Don LemonTrump's Iran War Is Killing Children!Mar 30 • Don LemonWORLD ON FIRE: Donald Trump Is Causing Worldwide Chaos!Mar 30 • Don LemonNO KINGS DAY 3.0: BIGGER & MADDER! Mar 28 • Don LemonThe Iran War Crisis Is All Donald Trump's Fault!Mar 27 • Don LemonGood Lord! Is The Iran War Driven By Christian Nationalism?Mar 27 • Don Lemon