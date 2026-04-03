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Pam Bondi OUT...Who's Next?!

With rumors swirling about more shakeups, plummeting approval ratings, and an administration that seems to be running out of scapegoats, the blame game is officially underway.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 03, 2026

Thank you Jessica Talisman, Rabbi Sandra Lawson, Moms Have No Party, Ray Garraud, Vavi Sol, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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