Mojtaba Khamenei lost his father, his wife, and his daughter in Donald Trump’s so-called “Epstein distraction” war on Iran. He is now the Supreme Leader of the country. He wants revenge.

“We will not forgo avenging the blood of the martyrs,” he declared in his first public statement today. “Every citizen killed by the enemy is a case for vengeance in itself.”

Despite warnings from the United States, Khamenei said Iran will continue striking U.S. military bases in the region. And it has doubled down on halting the Strait of Hormuz. The goal appears simple: inflict as much economic pain on the world as possible.

Interestingly, those remarks were not delivered by the Supreme Leader himself. They were read by a news anchor on Iranian state television. Officials have not explained why. But the message was unmistakable.

As published in the Associated Press, there have been strikes on 19 civilian vessels so far. And Iran has not limited those attacks to ships connected to the United States. In other words, this is economic warfare.

We’ve already talked about what that means for gas prices. Nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply normally moves through the Strait of Hormuz. If that chokepoint closes, energy prices spike almost immediately.

But oil is just the beginning. An entire web of other products travel through that straight as well.