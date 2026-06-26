Pride month is ending, but your pride shouldn't
Why the current political climate demands 365 Days of living boldly
Glitter. champagne. rainbows. wigs. Just some of the imagery that may come to mind when you think of Pride month. As June comes to a close, communities across the globe are marking the final days of Pride month. It’s a month that has always served as a vibrant showcase of visibility, protest, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community. However, as the parades wrap up and the drag queens put their heels back into the closet, the pride we’ve felt all month long should not be shelved alongside them.