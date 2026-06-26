Glitter. champagne. rainbows. wigs. Just some of the imagery that may come to mind when you think of Pride month. As June comes to a close, communities across the globe are marking the final days of Pride month. It’s a month that has always served as a vibrant showcase of visibility, protest, and joy for the LGBTQ+ community. However, as the parades wrap up and the drag queens put their heels back into the closet, the pride we’ve felt all month long should not be shelved alongside them.