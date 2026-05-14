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Questions About Trump’s Mental Fitness Keep Growing!

Donald Trump is overseas in China praising Xi Jinping while continuing to spark questions back home about his behavior, messaging, and overall fitness for office.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 14, 2026

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