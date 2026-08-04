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Lynn T's avatar
Lynn T
2h

These are great stories - and today I really needed to hear the ones about the piano tuner, the lasso-er, and the puppy rescue. Keep those coming. Terrific work, Don.

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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
26m

Great newsletter Don.

RFKjr isnt a dr, nor a medical professional.

Seems he is interested in population control, not health. Hes gonna kill/has killed a lot of people.

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