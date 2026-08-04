Tuesday, August 4, 2026

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Good morning.

The Nolan Wells story has gotten so big it’s easy to forget how it started.

Before the lawyers.

Before the television interviews.

Before social media decided it had the answers.

It started with people.

People getting in boats.

People climbing into airplanes before sunrise.

People walking beaches. Making phone calls. Looking through photographs and videos. Hoping the next tip might help a family get one step closer to an answer.

Last night we spent part of the show walking through the United Cajun Navy’s timeline report.

Weeks of tips submitted to the organization. Photographs. Videos. Witness information. Google Earth. Marine navigation software. Volunteers trying to organize everything they had into one working timeline.

Nobody asked them to do it.

They just decided somebody should.

Long after the television cameras leave…long after the headlines move on…there are still people quietly showing up.

Most never met Nolan.

They’re just trying to help.

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REBUILDING THE TIMELINE

The United Cajun Navy has released a detailed working timeline built from weeks of tips submitted to the organization, photographs, videos, witness information and mapping analysis surrounding Nolan Wells’ final day on Horn Island.

Using Google Earth imagery, marine navigation software and timestamped photos and videos, volunteers assembled what they describe as a visual and verbal timeline of the day’s events, estimating where boats were located, when they moved and how different pieces of information may fit together.

The report doesn’t claim to solve the mystery of what happened to Nolan Wells or replace the work of investigators. Instead, it brings together scattered information into one organized working document that may help investigators, attorneys and others better understand the sequence of events.

We covered part of the report last night. There are still sections we haven’t gotten to, and we’ll keep walking through them as more information becomes available.

DON’S TAKE: Most people will never know the names of the volunteers comparing maps, photographs and timestamps. They aren’t looking for attention. They’re hoping one more piece of information helps a family get closer to the truth.

THE COST OF CONTENT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a new online cooking show.

Normally, that wouldn’t be much of a story.

Except this one is.

According to current and former agency employees, staff inside the Department of Health and Human Services have been pulled away from their regular work to help produce The Real Food Show, Kennedy’s online series promoting healthy eating. At the same time, the department has reduced staffing, eliminated advisory panels and continued a broader restructuring that supporters describe as streamlining government and critics argue has reduced the agency’s expertise.

The administration says the videos are another way to promote its “Make America Healthy Again” agenda directly to the public. Critics question whether government employees and resources should be supporting media production while the department faces significant staffing cuts and ongoing public health challenges.

DON’S TAKE: Americans expect public officials to communicate. They also expect them to govern. Those two things shouldn’t be impossible to tell apart. When an elected official stops governing to build a brand, the public isn't paying for leadership. They're funding a subscriber count.

THE STRANGER WHO BOUGHT A FUTURE

Five years ago, Jude Kofie was a nine-year-old boy in Colorado when he found an old electric keyboard sitting unused in his family’s basement. His father, a Ghanaian immigrant raising four children, had no idea that the moment Jude touched the keys, he was hearing a gift that had been there all along.

Word of Jude’s remarkable talent eventually reached Bill Magnuson, a local piano tuner. He went to hear the young musician play for himself.

That was enough.

Magnuson used part of his family inheritance to buy Jude a new $15,000 grand piano. Then he promised to keep it tuned for life and helped connect Jude with professional lessons.

Today, Jude is a touring pianist with his own album.

One decision.

One act of generosity.

A completely different future.

DON’S TAKE: We spend a lot of time talking about investing in the future. Sometimes the best investment you’ll ever make is believing in someone before everyone else does.

THE COWBOY WAY

Fourteen-year-old Jory Thomas wasn’t expecting to become anyone’s hero.

He was camping with his family along Montana’s Yellowstone River when a raft and a paddleboard struck a bridge pillar, throwing four people into the fast-moving water. Three made it to shore. One was swept downstream, clinging to a plastic cooler.

Thomas grabbed the rope he’d spent the last year practicing with on his family’s ranch, waded into the river and, on his first throw, caught the man, giving rescuers the chance to pull him to safety.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office honored the teenager for his quick thinking. Thomas says he was simply doing what he’d practiced hundreds of times before.

Funny how life works.

You spend months learning something for one reason…then one day discover you were really preparing for something else.

DON’S TAKE: We never know which ordinary skill will become extraordinary when somebody else’s life depends on it.

POWER LEAVES A PAPER TRAIL

The House Ethics Committee has recommended that Representative Chuck Edwards be formally censured after an investigation concluded he repeatedly sexually harassed two female staff members and created a hostile work environment.

The committee’s report describes years of alleged misconduct, including unwanted physical contact, expensive gifts and inappropriate communications. Edwards has denied the findings, calling the investigation politically motivated, but House members will soon have to decide whether the documented evidence warrants formal punishment.

Whatever happens next, the vote will test whether Congress is willing to police its own members with the same standards it often demands of everyone else.

DON’S TAKE: Public trust is hard to earn and remarkably easy to lose. Positions of power come with responsibility—not permission. Power has a habit of mistaking a position of public trust for a license to take whatever it wants.

REBOOTING THE TOP 8

Remember when social media was actually…social?

Before algorithms decided what mattered. Before strangers filled your feed. Before every app wanted every minute of your attention.

The owners of MySpace say they’re working on bringing it back.

The relaunch promises chronological feeds, customizable profiles and a return to connecting with people you actually know. There’s still no launch date, but the announcement has sparked an interesting question.

Did social media get better…or just bigger?

DON’S TAKE: We spent twenty years chasing the future of social media. Now we’re wondering if we left some of the best parts behind.

SEE SOMETHING. SAY SOMETHING.

A DoorDash driver in Florida was making a routine delivery when something didn’t look right.

Inside a garage baking in nearly 100-degree heat was a mother dog and her eight puppies.

The driver called authorities.

Deputies rescued all nine dogs, and the owner now faces animal cruelty-related charges.

Nine lives changed because one person decided not to drive away.

DON’S TAKE: Paying attention may be the most underrated act of kindness there is.

LUCKY SLICES

Todd Blanche cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate after two Republican holdouts dropped their opposition ahead of today’s vote.

Michigan voters head to the polls today in primary elections that could shape the battle for control of the U.S. Senate.

The deadline to call a special election for Senator Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky seat has now passed without a public appearance from the longtime senator.

The 2027 Met Gala will honor designer John Galliano, renewing debate over whether one of fashion’s most influential figures has moved beyond the antisemitic and racist remarks that derailed his career in 2011.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot continues to climb, with one ticket standing between somebody and a life-changing payday.

TODAY ON THE DON LEMON SHOW

The conversation doesn’t stop here.

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At 10a ET on Hot Topics on YouTube, we’ll continue breaking down the United Cajun Navy timeline, including several sections we didn’t have time to cover last night. We’ll also keep following the Nolan Wells investigation, separate fact from fiction and bring you the stories everyone will be talking about today.

Then join us again tonight at 5p ET on Lemon Live At 5 on YouTube, as we wrap up the day, answer your questions and cover whatever news breaks between now and then.

Whether you’re with us this morning, this afternoon or both…I’m glad you’re here.

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