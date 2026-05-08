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Redistricting & Democracy: What’s Happening to Voting Rights?!

Tonight, we break down the escalating redistricting battles happening across the country and the growing concerns about MAGA efforts to reducing Black political representation.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 08, 2026

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