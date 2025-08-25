The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MargaretPL's avatar
MargaretPL
15h

Newsom is fighting back with gusto. I for one love the fact that he's doing so. The game of politics must be taken seriously. People's lives are at stake. Newsom is showing people that he cares about America, we the people want a leader who shows everyone that he cares if we have food on the table, healthcare, our children are taken care of, education, and the many other issues people are struggling with right now.

On the lighter side, he looks damn good on the Raptor!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brenda Fineburg's avatar
Brenda Fineburg
15h

Finally, a democrat is standing up to the Republicans and all their attempts to rig the system. He is a force to be reckoned with. 2028 is looking brighter with him possibly in the mix.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture