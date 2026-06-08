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Scott Pelley Speaks Out Against CBS & Donald Trump Walks Out of Interview
Scott Pelley spoke out about what was happening behind the scenes at CBS, reminding everyone what standing up for press integrity actually looks like.
Jun 08, 2026
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