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Scott Pelley Speaks Out Against CBS & Donald Trump Walks Out of Interview

Scott Pelley spoke out about what was happening behind the scenes at CBS, reminding everyone what standing up for press integrity actually looks like.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 08, 2026

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