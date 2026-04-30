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SCOTUS Guts Voting Rights Act & Opens the Door to Racial Discrimination!

A new Supreme Court decision just gutted the Voting Rights Act, significantly limiting its ability to combat racial discrimination.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 30, 2026

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