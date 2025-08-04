The Don Lemon Show

Elissa
4h

I will not to say, “oh, how sad”. Rather, Epstein! Epstein! Epstein! Let’s continue the fight for Virginia and all victims from each and every SA in history.

SDJ
4h

Don, I cannot begin to say how much I appreciate your courage and honesty. I also know from personal experience that “surviving is not the same as wholeness”. I totally agree with you that as a culture we so easily get caught up in the narrative and the predators. For many, it is much easier to overlook the terror and impact on victims, their friends, and their families. That is if the victims are even believed in the first place, in order to begin to hold the predators accountable. Unfortunately many in our culture and the world, see honesty, integrity, and authenticity as weakness instead of true strength. What a reversal of principles that is. We only have to look at the White House and Capital to see some whom many in our country are willing to overlook. And… that is just the tip of the iceberg. I know it. I have lived it.

I also greatly admired this quote of yours:

“That is how we treat survivors: first we amplify their pain, then we move on. I know this erasure. I have felt it. It is the quiet violence we rarely name, the kind that tells us, even after we have survived, that our story was never really ours to tell.”

That erasure is a violence. It happens to individuals as well as entire groups of people, as we all know.

Again, thank you for all your hard work over the years, but most especially thank you for being you! 💜

