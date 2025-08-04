I know what it feels like to have your innocence stolen.

Being exploited as a young person changes you forever. In the blink of an eye, you go from child to adult, but without the gradual learning curve most young people get. We do not. We are pushed off a cliff and told to fly.

Some of us survive and are visible to the world. But survival is not the same as wholeness. Some never make it to the other side. Look at what happened to Virginia Giuffre.

That is why her story sits heavy with me. Her name, and not just the names of the men who hurt her, should be primary in the telling.

We like to believe we understand survivors now. We have memorized the vocabulary: “grooming,” “gaslighting,” “victim-blaming.” We learned them from the Catholic Church scandal, from Jerry Sandusky, from Larry Nassar, from the Boy Scouts. We are fluent in the mechanics of abuse, but fluency is not understanding.

Because if we truly understood, we would not erase people like Virginia Giuffre from their own story.

Last week, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Jeffrey Epstein “stole” young women from the spa staff at Mar-a-Lago. He later confirmed he meant Virginia Giuffre, who was sixteen when Maxwell recruited her while she was working there. His words reduced her to property, not a human being with a voice and a story of resistance.

And here is the thing about us, the survivors: even when we speak out and fight to be heard, we are often treated as an afterthought. First comes the sensational, the private islands, the flight logs, the infamous black book. First comes the spectacle. Because spectacle drives ratings. It chases clicks. And in that rush, we are pushed to the background of our own narrative.

That coverage did not tell you about the woman I knew from afar.

The woman who, in 2010, risked her safety, her privacy, and her peace to tell the truth about Epstein, Maxwell, and others. She founded Victims Refuse Silence, later relaunched as SOAR—Speak Out, Act, Reclaim—so no other survivor had to stand alone. She endured being dismissed, disbelieved, and attacked, yet continued to fight for decades.

Virginia fought publicly what most of us fight privately. And she persisted.

When she died by suicide on April 24 or 25, 2025, at age 41, at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, it made headlines but only briefly. Authorities found no signs of foul play, though her father publicly expressed doubt that it was suicide. Her family and attorney spoke about the emotional and physical toll she bore over years of trauma and advocacy.

That is how we treat survivors: first we amplify their pain, then we move on. I know this erasure. I have felt it. It is the quiet violence we rarely name, the kind that tells us, even after we have survived, that our story was never really ours to tell.

Justice is not just trial or conviction. It is the choice to remember, not just the part that made the news, but someone’s full life.

Virginia Giuffre was more than a victim. She was a force. A witness. A thorn in the side of the powerful. She deserves to be remembered in full color, with her courage at the center, not as a footnote to men who thought they were untouchable.

And maybe the question is not why we keep failing to do that. Maybe the question is why we keep letting it happen to us.