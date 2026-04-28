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Shooting Fallout, Trump's Attacks on Kimmel & Renewed Calls for Epstein Accountability
Just when it seems like the focus has shifted, it's back to Epstein. Renewed attention, fueled in part by King Charles’s visit, is bringing the issue right back into the spotlight.
Apr 28, 2026
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