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Silence, Denials, & More Questions Around The Epstein Files!

Pam Bondi has canceled her expected testimony, while Melania Trump is now publicly denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, adding yet another layer of confusion to an already murky situation.
Don Lemon's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Don Lemon and Steve Schmidt
Apr 09, 2026

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