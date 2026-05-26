Pope Leo XIV just made history. He issued a direct apology for the Vatican’s institutional role in legitimizing the slave trade. The leader of the Catholic Church asked for a pardon for the Vatican’s past actions. He openly admitted that the Church was far too slow to condemn the practice, noting it took 18 centuries for the institution to fully recognize that slavery violates human dignity. THIS IS SIGNIFICANT. And this is personal for Pope Leo, who is the first American-born pope. Genealogical research published by Henry Louis Gates Jr. shows his own family tree includes both enslaved people and slaveholders.