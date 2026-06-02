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Spencer Pratt's Run for LA Mayor: From Reality TV to Politics... Again!
A celebrity with no real governing experience launching a political campaign based largely on fame and media attention? Haven't we seen this movie before?
Jun 02, 2026
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