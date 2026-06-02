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Spencer Pratt's Run for LA Mayor: From Reality TV to Politics... Again!

A celebrity with no real governing experience launching a political campaign based largely on fame and media attention? Haven't we seen this movie before?
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 02, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Dark Side of the Bridge, Dr. Shively Smith, Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, Michael Catlett, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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