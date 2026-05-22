I watched the Colbert finale.

And one of my team members said something to me this morning that I cannot stop thinking about. She said watching it felt like something she would watch with her parents as a kid on a Friday night.

And she was right. And I want to be very clear about what I mean when I say that. Because I am not throwing shade at Stephen Colbert. Not even a little bit. I am throwing shade at the format. At the institution. At late night television itself. Because late night television as we know it has passed its expiration date. And the tragedy is not that it ended. The tragedy is that it held Stephen Colbert in a box for eleven years when Stephen Colbert was never meant to be in a box.