Democrats just called out the truth about Stephen Miller. In a post on X, they called him an ugly fuck. But Stephen Miller’s ugliness has never just been a matter of mere physical appearance; rather, it is a reflection of a deeply callous political ideology. As a chief architect of Donald Trump’s hardest-line policies, his career has been defined by a systematic effort to restrict immigration and reshape American society. From his early days as a congressional aide to his influential role in the White House, Miller has consistently championed measures that are cruel, exclusionary, and fundamentally at odds with traditional American values of inclusion.