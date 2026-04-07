Subscribers only Live with Don Lemon. Let's talk about everything!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Don Lemon ShowSubscribe to watchSubscribers only Live with Don Lemon. Let's talk about everything!A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonApr 07, 2026∙ Paid10614ShareGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Don Lemon.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsDonald Trump's INSANE Iran Threats Are A Ticking Time Bomb!1 hr ago • Don LemonDonald Trump's Iran War Crisis Keeps Getting Worse!19 hrs ago • Don LemonIran War Alert: Donald Trump Speaks Live!22 hrs ago • Don LemonIran War Crisis: Donald Trump Is Going To Get Us All Killed!Apr 6 • Don LemonDonald Trump & MAGA Are In CRISIS! Apr 3 • Don LemonPam Bondi OUT...Who's Next?!Apr 3 • Don LemonBREAKING: Donald Trump Gives Pam Bondi the Boot!Apr 2 • Don Lemon