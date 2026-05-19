The Department of Justice has officially birthed one of the biggest scams of the Trump administration’s second term- a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded account dubbed the Anti-Weaponization fund. On paper, the Trump administration frames this as a legal settlement resolving the president’s private civil lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax records. In reality, it functions as an unprecedented federal piggy bank designed to hand out cash and formal government apologies to the administration’s political allies who claim they were wrongfully targeted by previous federal investigations.