The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
Jul 9

THANK YOU, Don. This is exactly it.

Where is the MORAL CLARITY of mainstream/legacy media (knowing that the rightwing media lost their moral compass a long time ago already)... ?

This is why in the US, fascism was able to take over. Part of the business world compromised while (or because?) most of the centrist corporate media refused to make the right editorial choices, and for years and years already.

Our only hope today is that independent journalists will restore journalism in America. We need to keep focusing on this demise of the media 24/7, now that there is still time to get it right.

YES WE CAN!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin Bratslavsky's avatar
Robin Bratslavsky
Jul 9

Thank you, Don! You and the other real journalists who have left corporate media are the only hope we have for truth. Watching others kowtow to this criminal administration and corporate media overlords makes me sad, and nostalgic for the days when my journalism professors encouraged—no, demanded— that we ask the tough questions and push until we got the truthful answers. We were taught that the Fourth Estate had a sacred obligation to report the truth to the people. We certainly weren’t going in to the profession for the money!

My hat is off to you, Jim Acosta and Katie Phang for doing what so many others don’t have the courage to do: Standing up to the money and corruption that have polluted today’s newsrooms.

Keep fighting the good fight!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture