Let’s be clear from the very first sentence:

This disaster in Texas didn’t just “happen.”

It wasn’t just the weather.

It wasn’t just an “act of God.”

This catastrophe—this deadly, devastating tragedy that has left hundreds dead and missing—was made worse by choices.

By deliberate, calculated actions from the Trump administration.

They gutted FEMA. They slashed funding for NOAA. They stripped disaster preparedness programs to the bone, while pumping billions into DOGE—the so-called Department of Government Efficiency—which has become little more than a slush fund for political revenge and favors.

This White House set the stage for this disaster. They ignored warnings about heat, about flooding, about the collapse of critical infrastructure. And now? Now they are hiding behind press conferences and photo ops while Texans mourn.

And yet somehow, too many in the media are afraid to say that out loud.

Let me take you to Texas right now.

Families are burying their dead after days of triple-digit heat, blackouts, and flash floods that swallowed entire communities. Twenty-seven children were killed at Camp Mystic in Kerr County. Over 160 people are still missing. (The Guardian)

Elderly residents were found dead in their homes—overcome by heat, drowned by rising waters, abandoned by the very systems designed to protect them. Parents held their children close as temperatures soared, waiting for rescue teams that never arrived

.

And what did state and federal officials do?

They held press conferences—thanking each other for their “swift response.”

They patted themselves on the back while families clutched photographs of missing loved ones, still waiting for answers.

But one journalist refused to play along

.

Stephania Jimenez, an anchor at KSAT in San Antonio, said what too many others wouldn’t.

With her full chest—on live television—she called out the political theater.

“That’s not what we want to hear right now,” she said, her voice sharp with frustration. “We really didn’t get any concrete information until 27 minutes into that news conference.” (HuffPost)

That’s journalism. That’s courage.

But where are the others?

Where is the national media outrage? Where are the anchors demanding resignations, demanding accountability—demanding humanity?

This moment feels all too familiar.

I remember Hurricane Katrina—not from the sidelines, but from the front lines.

Back then, the media didn’t tiptoe around government failure. They ran toward it.

Ted Koppel on Nightline grilling FEMA’s Michael Brown. Anderson Cooper in the streets of New Orleans, furious at politicians who dared to spin. Joe Scarborough—yes, Joe Scarborough—slamming government incompetence. Even Bill O’Reilly told his viewers plainly: the government had failed

.

And journalists didn’t flinch from the uncomfortable truth:

Much of that suffering was about race.

They showed America’s cruelty in real time—Black people stranded on rooftops, demonized as “looters” for trying to survive.

Mothers cradling babies in the Superdome, elderly women dying in wheelchairs while helicopters hovered overhead.

And they said it on air:

These were not criminals. These were human beings, abandoned by their government.

So where is that moral clarity now?

Today, too many media executives are too busy courting Donald Trump and his allies to notice—or care—about the damage being done. They’re meeting with him in secret, chasing access, bargaining away their integrity for clicks and ratings.

And yes, some journalists are complicit too.

They know what’s happening. They know they’re being told to soften their language, to avoid “divisive” words, to play it safe. And too many are afraid to speak up. Afraid to lose their jobs, their platforms, their place at the table.

But I’m here to tell you—that’s the job.

That’s the price of admission in this business.

And if you’re not willing to pay it, you don’t belong here.

Otherwise, you’re just another “Heck of a job, Brownie” waiting to happen.

The Trump administration has created this climate of fear deliberately. They’re slashing agencies, weaponizing others, threatening media licenses, and pushing networks to fire or silence the journalists who dare stand up.

But you can’t protect democracy if you’re afraid of losing your job.

You can’t hold power accountable if you’re too busy kissing the ring.

You can’t tell the truth if your bosses won’t let you—and you won’t walk away.

The journalists who covered Katrina wouldn’t survive in today’s newsrooms.

They’d be told they’re too emotional, too biased, too bad for business.

But you know what’s really bad for business?

Cowardice.

It’s bad for the media.

It’s bad for democracy.

And it’s fatal for the people drowning—literally and figuratively—because of it.

The journalists of Katrina weren’t perfect, but they did what mattered most:

They cared more about the truth than their careers.

That’s what’s missing today.

Until that changes—until media owners stop groveling, and journalists stop cowering—this country will keep sliding deeper into disaster.

Because the floodwaters are rising again.