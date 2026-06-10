Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Boos Heard Round the World: Americans Are Fed Up With Donald Trump!

Donald Trump got a reception he never expected, and Democrats just sent a message of their own in Maine. Is America entering a new political era?
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 10, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Vicki Whicker, Respiratory Recon, The Alfalfa Mail, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture