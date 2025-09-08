August’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics landed with the grace of an anvil. Economists expected 75,000 jobs. Instead, a scant 22,000 were added. That is a five-alarm economic fire. And the revisions were even worse. June, once hailed for its 139,000 job gains, was quietly revealed to have actually seen 13,000 jobs lost.

This is the first official contraction since the pandemic’s darkest days. It exposes how much of MAGA’s orange-tinted optimism around Liberation Day was smoke and mirrors.

All in all, the unemployment rate crept up to 4.3 percent, its highest since 2021. Now, that is not catastrophic if you only look at the top line. But buried in the crosstabs is the real red flag: Black unemployment surged to 7.5 percent in August, up from 7.2 percent in July and sharply above the 3.7 percent rate for White Americans. That is the highest Black unemployment rate since October 2021.

This is very, very bad. Yes, for Black Americans, of course. But also for the future of the entire U.S. economy. Black workers are literally the canaries in the coal mine. When job growth slows, Black workers are the first to get shoved out. Why? Economists point to a mix of structural racism and the overrepresentation of Black workers in industries hit hardest in downturns such as hospitality, retail, and construction.

Black women, in particular, are absorbing the blow. Roughly 300,000 have left or been pushed out of the workforce this summer. Their unemployment rate is double that of White women. Worse, when they lose work, they stay out longer, with six months or more being the average duration.

Meanwhile, White House officials have spent the day shrugging off the BLS figures as “noise.” Please. Economists are not fooled. They see what is happening: sluggish wage growth, rising long-term unemployment, consumer confidence fading. The tremors start at the margins, but the quake reaches everyone.

In every downturn, the earliest signals show up in Black America first. The rest of the country shrugs it off, until six months later they wake up in the same ditch. Think of Black unemployment as the post-credits scene in a Marvel movie. Ignore it, and you will not understand the next act.

The official 4.3 percent unemployment figure is a distraction. The 7.5 percent Black unemployment number is the raw truth. The labor market is not merely slowing. It is unraveling from the edges inward. And the edges, as ever, are Black America. The canaries are screaming. The question is whether Trump and MAGA will care.