Maureen Marfell
10h

Don another excellent and informative article. This is terrible and should not be happening!!

MargaretPacL
10h

Don, it would be great if you could interview her on your substack.

https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-dei-black-women-minorities-careers-jobs-dismissed#:~:text=%E2%80%9CWe%20have%20observed%20approximately%2090,Government%20DEI%20Programs%20and%20Preferencing.%E2%80%9D

Recently, this Black Woman was speaking on the news about the large number of Black people terminated from Federal Jobs: This is part of the Story:

“We have observed approximately 90% of the workers targeted for terminations due to a perceived association with diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are women or nonbinary,” said Kelly Dermody, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, who have asked an administrative law judge to approve class-action status for the fired employees.

Nearly 80% of potential case plaintiffs are nonwhite, she said; most of that cohort are Black women.

A spokesperson for the White House declined to comment. The Education Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Since reentering office, Trump has made clear his feelings about diversity programs, referring to them in an executive order as “Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.”

