The Cases to Watch: How Three Supreme Court Cases Are About to Reshape American Identity
From birthright citizenship to the future of independent watchdogs, the high court’s impending rulings will fundamentally alter who belongs in this country and who holds the real power in
The Supreme Court of the United States is barreling toward the end of its term, and the decisions dropping at the end of this month are seismic, high-stakes battles that will fundamentally reshape the fabric of American life, from who gets to be a citizen to who controls the very levers of Washington power. If you think the high court is just checking boxes before summer recess, you are missing the entire picture.