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The Clock Is Ticking on Trump's Iran Demands: What Happens Next?!

Trump has threatened devastating strikes on Iranian infrastructure, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if his demands aren’t met.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 07, 2026

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