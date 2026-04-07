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The Clock Is Ticking on Trump's Iran Demands: What Happens Next?!
Trump has threatened devastating strikes on Iranian infrastructure, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if his demands aren’t met.
Apr 07, 2026
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