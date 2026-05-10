The Economy, the Polls & Voting Rights Fallout!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript122218The Economy, the Polls & Voting Rights Fallout!Another chaotic week is in the books, and the stakes just keep getting higher.Don LemonMay 10, 2026122218ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsA Special Mother’s Day Conversation with Don & Mom6 hrs ago • Don LemonTrump Rants at Kids, Kash Attacks the Media & the Optics of the Met GalaMay 9 • Don LemonRedistricting & Democracy: What’s Happening to Voting Rights?!May 8 • Don LemonCanvas Gets Hacked: Final Grades Might Not Be The Only Thing Getting ExposedMay 8 • Don Lemon and Daniel GrimesDon On The Scene: Young Voters Are Struggling to Find Jobs!May 8 • Don LemonVoting Rights, Young Voters, and Growing Fear Around the Hantavirus!May 8 • Don LemonBombshell Epstein Revelations & a Voting Rights Battle!May 7 • Don Lemon and Tara Palmeri