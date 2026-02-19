People keep asking me the same question. How did it feel? It’s a good question. When something like this happens, people don’t just want facts. They want to know what it does to a person whose life has been built around telling the truth.

The honest answer is simple and complicated at the same time. At first, it felt unreal. Like something that happens somewhere else, to someone else. Then it felt heavy. Not just because it happened to me, but because I understood what it meant if it could happen here.

Since then, something else has happened. People stop me in airports. On the street. In restaurants. Usually women. They come up quietly and say, “I hope this isn’t weird, but can I hug you?” At first, it felt strange. Then I realized what was really happening. They weren’t just worried about me. They were worried about themselves. Their sons. Their daughters. Their parents. People who go to work every day believing that in America, doing your job shouldn’t put your freedom at risk.

That’s what shook me. The idea that the state can decide, on any given day, that truth is inconvenient - and the person telling it is the problem. We’re taught that doesn’t happen in America. But it did. And the world is watching.

I’ve spent time recently with journalists and creators from all over the globe, independent reporters and legacy journalists, people who have watched colleagues harassed, detained, exiled, even killed for doing their jobs. Maria Ressa in the Philippines, targeted by the state for exposing corruption. Anna Politkovskaya in Russia, murdered for refusing to look away. Jamal Khashoggi, silenced permanently for speaking truth. Reporters across Mexico, Syria, and countless other places risking everything just to document reality.

For years, many of them looked at America as the model. The place where power is questioned. Where journalists are protected. Where the Constitution means something. Now they’re looking again and asking harder questions.

The First Amendment is not decoration. It is the floor everything else stands on. The press is not the star of the Constitution. It is the foundation. When that foundation weakens, everything else begins to unravel… civil rights, voting rights, accountability, the basic idea that power must answer to the people.

Think of it like a table in a restaurant. One leg is off. Everything wobbles. You can’t eat. You can’t relax. Something feels wrong. That’s what it’s like when the First Amendment isn’t sturdy. When it falters, everything else starts to shake.

In this country, the unraveling didn’t start with arrests. It started with words. “Fake news.” “Enemy of the people.” Reporters mocked, demeaned, told to smile more, called pigs. At first, it felt absurd. Even theatrical. Like noise. But words have consequences. Words become permission. Permission becomes action. And action becomes policy.

That’s how it happened. That’s how rhetoric turned into threats. That’s how threats turned into arrests. That’s how I found myself on the wrong side of a government that decided journalism was no longer protected. It was punishable.

I’ve never thought of myself as an activist. I don’t march. I don’t chant. I don’t organize protests. I ask questions. I verify facts. I tell people what I see. That’s the job. And for most of my career, I believed that job was protected; not because journalists are special, but because the First Amendment is supposed to be sacred.

But lately, that protection feels conditional. Facts are treated like opinions. Opinions are treated like threats. Journalists are treated like enemies. And the line between telling the truth and being punished for it is suddenly very thin.

Whether you come from a legacy newsroom or an independent platform, whether you work for a major network or build your own audience from scratch, the work is the same. You are witnesses. You are recording what others might prefer to ignore. You are preserving reality in a time when reality is under attack.

The most dangerous thing to any authority is not protest. It is not dissent. It is witness. Witness makes lies expensive. Witness makes abuse visible. Witness makes power uncomfortable. And when witnesses are punished, democracy begins to wobble.

If a journalist can be treated as a threat in America, anyone can. If truth can be criminalized here, it can be criminalized anywhere. And if we allow that, the entire experiment of democracy begins to unravel.

People sensed that when they hugged me in airports. They weren’t just reacting to what happened to me. They were reacting to what it meant. They understood instinctively that something fundamental had shifted. That something once assumed permanent suddenly felt fragile.

We live in a moment where authoritarianism doesn’t always arrive loudly. Sometimes it arrives gradually, wrapped in jokes, insults, and rhetoric. Then suddenly, it arrives fully formed. And by the time people realize what’s happening, the damage is already done.

Democracy isn’t over. Not yet. But “not yet” is not a guarantee. It’s a warning.

The First Amendment is not a luxury. It is the backbone of everything else. Without it, the rest of the Constitution becomes a document without muscle, a promise without power.

So we keep asking questions. We keep recording. We keep telling the truth. Because the most dangerous thing to any authority is someone who refuses to look away.

They can threaten us. They can try to silence us. They can arrest us. But they cannot erase the truth. And as long as there are people willing to witness it, democracy is still alive.

